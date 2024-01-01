Trending within this community

Citizen group focuses on proposed Bridge Street bypass The Second Bridge Group (SBG), a group of citizens formed to collect and share information about the proposed ...

Belle Glade local named to the Dean’s List Arys Gil Henriquez of Belle Glade has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rockford...

Community invited to July 30 Indiantown High School Open House On July 30, families throughout Martin County and neighboring communities can take a sneak peek inside Indiantown High School...

HRMC welcomes Cathy Rodriguez to Hospital Authority Board Hendry Regional Medical Center is proud to announce Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Cathy Rodriguez...

IRSC to take over old 'boys school' property The property previously used by the Okeechobee School for Boys will be transferred to Indian River State College, under House Bill 1603 which was signed into law …

Florida prepares for next round of rainfall after tropical storms swamped southern part of the state Forecasters have warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state earlier this week. …

Indiantown High School adds 11th grade Indiantown High School (IHS), Martin County’s newest charter high school, will welcome students in grades 9 through 11...

State budgets $17.8 million for new Moore Haven elementary school MOORE HAVEN -- A new Glades County elementary school is in the state budget, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 15 …