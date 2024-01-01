Trending within this community
The Second Bridge Group (SBG), a group of citizens formed to collect and share information about the proposed ...
Arys Gil Henriquez of Belle Glade has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rockford...
On July 30, families throughout Martin County and neighboring communities can take a sneak peek inside Indiantown High School...
Hendry Regional Medical Center is proud to announce Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Cathy Rodriguez...
The property previously used by the Okeechobee School for Boys will be transferred to Indian River State College, under House Bill 1603 which was signed into law …
Forecasters have warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state earlier this week. …
Indiantown High School (IHS), Martin County’s newest charter high school, will welcome students in grades 9 through 11...
MOORE HAVEN -- A new Glades County elementary school is in the state budget, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 15 …
LABELLE – Six million dollars for improvements to the LaBelle Fire Station and a firetruck, more than $12 million for the Port LaBelle Utility wastewater improvements, and $11 million for a …
K9s United, a Florida-based nonprofit, is dedicated to providing essential equipment for canine crime fighters...