FEMA provides tips for filing a flood insurance claim

FEMA urges anyone in South Florida who experienced flood damage in the recent storms...

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mu Rho Omega Chapter maximizes community service

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is grounded in many principles supporting the mission of service.

Flag Day will be celebrated today, June 14, at 5:30 p.m.

The Republican Party of Okeechobee will host Flag Day at Veteran’s Park on the corner of U.S. 441 and S.R. 70 today....

Lake Okeechobee
SFWMD regularly samples and tests Lake O water
Sending Lake O water south depends on FDOT
Current conditions
Observed from: Okeechobee County Airport
Fair, 75 °F
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Get the full forecast
Sports

Human Interest
The word cancer is a scary one, and when we hear it as a diagnosis for a baby, it can be terrifying.
An Okeechobee teen is getting a head start in the business world by starting a business while still in high school.
Every year for the past 10 years, the University of Florida’s Gator100 program has honored the fastest-growing businesses...

Schools
The first group of junior leaders from the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation’s Summer Leadership program graduated on June 13.
Former Yearling Middle School principal David Krakoff finds himself the center of a third harassment controversy.
Suncoast Credit Union recently covered 100% of the costs of a new 15-passenger student transport van for The Immokalee Foundation.

Wildlife & Environment
Partners in this program play a critical role in helping the FWC determine how many CWD-positive deer...
An AguaCulture project will remove thousands of pounds of phosphorus and nitrogen from Lake Istokpoga.

Government
Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except...
On June 12, Governor Ron DeSantis signed his Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2...
This legislation provides resources and support to Florida’s correctional professionals and...

Police/Fire
After reportedly running into another car and walking away, an Okeechobee woman was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.
A man claiming to work for a local bank conned a woman into giving out personal information last week.

Opinion
AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor answers questions about Social Security.
How do we bring more people into the knowledge of Jesus? Jesus modeled just that for us. He had compassion for everyone. He loved the unlovable. He was what a good friend should be. People are …
An independent judiciary is the key to maintaining our constitutional republic. It is the reckoning...

Hurricane News
Growing up in Indiana and then living in Oklahoma -- the heart of tornado alley...
Ahead of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, Florida Power & Light ...

Veterans

Veteran coalition fights suicide

The Greater Lake Okeechobee Veterans Service Coalition formed in the fall of 2023,

Quail Creek hosts Salute to Veterans Golf Tournament and Concert

Quail Creek Country Club hosted more than 120 people at its 4th Annual Salute to Veterans ...

Agriculture
Sweaty cows may not sound like the most exciting company, but in a warming world, researchers can’t get...
Leasing state land for cattle grazing provides income for the South Florida Water ...

Health

TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers due to flooding

The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Florida counties may receive...

Clearing the air about menthol cigarettes

Menthol can be great when added to things like candies or chewing gum, but when smoked can prove deadly.

Clearing the air about menthol cigarettes

Facts and myths about summer skin protection

You may be surprised to learn that higher SPF does not always mean better protection.

Business
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades President and CEO Jeannine Joy has been named ...
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.
Traffic & Road Work

Okeechobee County Road Watch for week of June 16-22

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, June 16...

Hendry County Road Watch Report for week of June 16-22

The following column is the Road Watch report for Hendry County for the week beginning Sunday, June 16...

Glades County Road Watch Report for week of June 16-22

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, June 16...

FDOT to hold in-person and online public workshops for SR 70 PD&E Study

You can participate live online or in-person. The same materials will be displayed at both...

State

Demolition of the Parkland classroom building where 17 died in 2018 shooting is set to begin

A crew is scheduled to begin tearing down the three-story classroom building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland, Florida’s, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The …

Florida prepares for next round of rainfall after tropical storms swamped southern part of the state

Forecasters have warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state earlier this week. …

National & World

Outraged Brazilian women stage protests against bill to equate late abortions with homicide

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Sao Paulo as protests sweep across Brazil in opposition to a bill that would further criminalize abortions. If passed, the law would equate the …

8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months

Israel’s military says that eight soldiers have been killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months. The army said Saturday without elaborating that the troops were …

