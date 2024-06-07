Featured Story

Jessica Leon's journey to bring water safety to Florida

Police/Fire

Local woman arrested on alleged trafficking charges

During the evening hours of June 7, 2024, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies conducted a traffic stop...

Hendry County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or DUI charges by HCSO, CPD, FHP, FWC, and DOC.

Case, Evans Roads have long been problems in Hendry County

Two Hendry County roads will be getting traffic calming fixtures after a young person lost ...

Community News

FEMA provides tips for filing a flood insurance claim

FEMA urges anyone in South Florida who experienced flood damage in the recent storms...

Habitat for Humanity raises record $534,000 during 2024 Women Build

Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties recently concluded its most successful season...

CCSWFL receives grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation

Child Care of Southwest Florida (CCSWFL) recently received a $25,000 grant...

Agriculture
Sweaty cows may not sound like the most exciting company, but in a warming world, researchers can’t get...
Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) were reviewed at the Blue-Green Algae Task Force June 4 meeting.
Operating an agribusiness such as a farm or ranches successfully requires strong financial skills...

Business Corner
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades President and CEO Jeannine Joy has been named ...
The last few days of heavy rain has caused major flooding in southwest Florida.
The Scam Survival Toolkit connects people with the information they need to restore...

The Second Bridge Group (SBG), a group of citizens formed to collect and share information about the proposed ...

LABELLE – Six million dollars for improvements to the LaBelle Fire Station and a firetruck, more than $12 million for the Port LaBelle Utility wastewater improvements, and $11 million for a …
The following individuals were arrested on felony or DUI charges by HCSO, CPD, FHP, FWC...
Wildlife & Environment
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the annual reminder that...
The Lionfish Challenge is a free summer-long lionfish tournament open to recreational...
Every fifteen minutes, 365 days a year, University of Florida scientists can see how and where...
Love bugs are most active between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Government

Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except...

Flag day is June 14. It’s a good time to review the official Flag Code. …
The City of Labelle plans discussion on a proposed parking fee ordinance for its upcoming ...

Schools

Taylor Martin, of Fort Denaud, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2024 Honor Roll list.

Sadie Gaskins, a senior studying molecular and cellular biology, is among more than 1,300...
The Immokalee Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Tom Hurwich and Diego Zambrano to its Board of Directors.

Sports
LaBelle High School athletes wrap-up successful year
LaBelle Cowgirls earn a spot in the final four
LES teachers receive gifts from PTO

Health

TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers due to flooding

The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in 12 Florida counties may receive...

Free HIV Testing offered June 27 in LaBelle

The Department of Health in LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd., will provided free and confidential HIV testing

June is Men’s Health Month: What you should know

Men’s Health Month is a time to raise awareness and educate men, boys and their loved ones about their health...

Entertainment

Fort Myers Brewing Company sizzles this summer with the annual SummerFest

Fort Myers Brewing Company is excited to announce its annual SummerFest from June 20-23, 2024.

Firehouse Community Theatre announces shows and youth auditions

Firehouse Community Theatre Inc., 241 N. Bridge St., invites you to attend "It Happened on Route 66"...

The FSW Theatre Program presents “Tartuffe”

Step into the world of Molière’s timeless masterpiece, “Tartuffe,” as the FSW Theatre Program presents...

Traffic & Road Work

Opinion
AMAC Certified Social Security Advisor answers questions about Social Security.
How do we bring more people into the knowledge of Jesus? Jesus modeled just that for us. He had compassion for everyone. He loved the unlovable. He was what a good friend should be. People are …
If you’re as depressed as I am about American politics, you could use some encouraging news.

Nation & World
Baptism highlights second day of convention at Hertz Arena

Thousands will look on as Caleb joins other congregants who will also be fully immersed in the baptismal pool...

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

State News

Smart & Safe Florida announces statewide Veterans Coalition

On Tuesday, April 23, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign launched its “Vets Vote #YesOn3” statewide Veterans Coalition...
The FWC Division of Law Enforcement received their Excelsior Recognition plaque at the Feb. 19-23, Florida Police Accreditation Conference. Pictured left to right: Sheriff Billy Woods of Marion County, Capt. Dana Russell, Col. Brian Smith, Accreditation Manager Elizabeth Kamerick, Lt. Richard Doricchi and Stacy Lehman, Executive Director of the Florida Accreditation Office.

FWC Division of Law Enforcement achieves highest level of accreditation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement...
Bridge Streeet bypass options

SBG wants bypass feasibility study for SR 29 improvements

A second public workshop for the SR 29 improvements from CR 80A (Cowboy ...

HURRICANE NEWS

