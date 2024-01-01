More Health
A crew is scheduled to begin tearing down the three-story classroom building where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland, Florida’s, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The …
Florida prepares for next round of rainfall after tropical storms swamped southern part of the state
Donald Trump's 78th birthday becomes a show of loyalty for his fans and fellow Republicans
The Israeli military has announced a “tactical pause” in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the deliveries of increased quantities of humanitarian aid. The army said the pause …
Outraged Brazilian women stage protests against bill to equate late abortions with homicide
8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza in deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months