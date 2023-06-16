An innovative academic effort that has sent hundreds of first-generation college...

Until You Return Homewatch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch...

In a state known for year-round water activities, it seems ironic that Florida leads the ...

The South Florida Water Management District issued a Water Shortage Warning for Collier and Lee counties …

Looking to do something inexpensive and outdoorsy this holiday season?

WERP will reestablish ecological connectivity from the northwest portion of the study area...

Schools

Suncoast Credit Union donates funds for Immokalee Foundation student transportation van Suncoast Credit Union recently covered 100% of the costs of a new 15-passenger student transport van for The Immokalee Foundation.

The Immokalee Foundation announces new board members Tom Hurwich and Diego Zambrano The Immokalee Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Tom Hurwich and Diego Zambrano to its Board of Directors.

The Immokalee Foundation receives $25,000 grant from PNC Foundation to support student educational programs The Immokalee Foundation recently announced the receipt of a $25,000 grant from PNC Foundation to support its Career Pathways program. This award-winning afterschool …

More Schools